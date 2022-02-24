NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — As thousands of Ukrainian Americans woke up Thursday to the news of Russia’s attack on their native country, many were grappling with the uncertainty of the circumstances.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. It confirmed the West’s worst fears and prompted concerns about a massive flood of refugees fleeing Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people.

The largest Ukrainian American populations in the U.S. live in New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia.

About 20 people gathered for mass Thursday morning at St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, offering prayers and signs of peace for Ukraine.

Alex and Igor, Ukrainian Americans living in New York City, were among the group attending mass. They both told NewsNation they have family in Ukraine and are very concerned. Alex said he couldn’t watch the news Wednesday night. He said he was in tears and couldn’t believe Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

“He went in; he’s actually bombing major cities, amphibious assault in Odessa. I don’t know what he’s going to do. What I do know is people are afraid for their lives,” Alex said.