WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Support for Ukraine was abundant and clear Wednesday outside the embassy in Washington, D.C. Flowers, signs and flags have been brought by people empathizing with the country during Russia’s attack.

But there’s a way people can support Ukraine even more directly: going there to fight.

The embassy has a QR code posted that takes you to an application page to sign up and fight.

It asks for basic information and any experience you have and a copy of your passport. You have to acknowledge you’re signing up on a volunteer basis to go to Ukraine to help them fight.

You will also have to provide your own protective equipment. Things like helmets, gloves, night vision goggles and vests. But you aren’t allowed to travel there with your own weapon and ammunition.

The Ukrainian embassy confirmed to NewsNation that people are applying but were not able to give an exact number of just how many and where they are from.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday set up what he called an “international legion of territorial defense” and urged people to fight against the “Russian war criminals.”

Ukraine has even suspended visa requirements for volunteers who want to fight.

The Pentagon told NewsNation it is not keeping track of or giving advice to Americans who go there on their own.