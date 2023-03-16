Poland pledges MiG-29 fighter jets for Ukraine

FILE – A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet is parked at the Vasilkov air base outside outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2016. Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to help challenge the Russian air superiority, but the U.S. and its allies have been reluctant to give Ukraine fighter jets, fearing to provoke Moscow. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

(NewsNation) — Poland is providing Ukraine with fighter jets, making it the first NATO country to fulfill a significant request from Kyiv, which says its needs robust air defense to deter invading Russian forces.

President Andrzej Duda announced Thursday that four of the MiG-29 jets will be delivered to Ukraine “within the next few days,” but that the rest need servicing and would be provided at a later time.

It’s a major victory for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been pleading for months for his Western counterparts to provide fighter jets. The United States has resisted giving F-16s to Kyiv.

“There’s no change in our view with respect to fighter aircraft at this time,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. “That is our sovereign decision. That is where we are, other nations can speak to their own” decisions.

On Wednesday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some other countries also had pledged MiGs to Kyiv, but did not identify them. Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated they were ready to hand over their planes, but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.

Germany appeared caught off-guard by Poland’s decision.

“So far, everyone has agreed that it’s not the time to send fighter jets,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters. “I don’t have any confirmation from Poland yet that this has happened.”

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, but it’s unclear how many remain in service after more than a year of fighting.

What was anticipated to be a quick and decisive war has turned into one of attrition. Ukrainian and Russian forces are currently locked in battle in the eastern part of the country, especially fighting for control of the city of Bakhmut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.