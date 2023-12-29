‘Putin’s days are numbered’: CIA veteran

(NewsNation) — Jack Devine, a CIA veteran with over three decades of experience in the agency, says Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s days are numbered.

Devine, who once served as the CIA’s acting director of operations, believes the Russian president will be overthrown by members of his own government, possibly by this time next year.

The Russia-Ukraine war is nearing its two-year mark, and Putin’s refusal to end it, despite mounting casualties, will lead to his eventual downfall, Devine says.

“Once he crossed the border into Ukraine two years ago, he created his own demise,” Devine said. “In other words, his failure to accomplish what he said he was going to do and being held at bay for so long eventually becomes unpacked.”

The war is reaching a stalemate, Devine said.

Devine explained that this is where Putin’s real troubles begin. He said the Russians will decide what happens to him. If Putin becomes too much of a liability, Devine said the president’s own party will likely take him out of power.

“Right now, we’re going to be looking at a stalemate, which is beginning now. And it’d be very important to watch what’s going on inside Russia,” he said.

The Russian people will ultimately decide what happens to Putin, Devine said, but the U.S. has to maintain the pressure against him for a change to happen.