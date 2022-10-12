Kirby on Putin’s nuke threats: ‘Reckless and irresponsible’

(NewsNation) — White House national security spokesman John Kirby spoke with NewsNation correspondent Joe Khalil in an on-the-spot interview on the Russia-Ukraine war and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

Kirby explained that the White House has tried to strike a proper balance, making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield, but also being mindful of escalation management and not wanting to see the war get even more violent than it already is for the Ukrainian people.

“Mr. Putin’s written rhetoric doesn’t dictate anything in terms of the kinds of support we’re giving Ukraine. But obviously, we have to take it seriously. I mean, he’s the leader of a modern nuclear power. And it’s absolutely reckless and irresponsible for him to talk about the potential use of weapons of mass destruction in the sort of glib and cavalier way that he’s been doing that,” Kirby said.

Kirby said it was important to take the Kremlin’s threats seriously and said the White House is monitoring the situation as best as they can.

“But we’re not letting that dictate or determine what kind of support we’re giving to Ukraine,” Kirby said.