Rep. Crane on Ukraine aid: ‘I think we need to pull back’

(NewsNation) — Reports indicate Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia is running into problems, but the Biden administration is pushing ahead, with plans to ask for more money to help the war against Russia.

Some lawmakers are calling for an end to U.S. aid for the war unless it is linked to a diplomatic strategy to end the war with what they call a “rapid conclusion.” Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., is one of the members leading the charge.

A group of senators and House members led by Crane and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their concerns.

The letter says, in part: “Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion.”

In a Monday interview with “The Hill on NewsNation,” Crane said Americans have questioned whether providing aid to Ukraine is worth it and thinks the federal government should move in a different direction.

“I think we need to stop what we’re doing. I think we need to pull back. I think we need to push for peace talks. And I think that’s what a lot of Americans want,” Crane said.

Crane also argued the U.S. cannot afford to help Ukraine right now.

“We’re $33 trillion in debt right now. We’re going to be $36 trillion at least in debt by January 2025. The American people know that,” Crane said. “They know that there’s one standard for them on their level of fiscal responsibility. They’re not allowed to do that. Why is the U.S. government allowed to continually spend money it doesn’t have?”

The Biden administration reportedly asked Congress to approve a $40 billion package that includes more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine, $8 billion for humanitarian support for Ukraine, $12 billion to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home and funds to help enforcement at the southern border with Mexico.