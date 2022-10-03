Retired general: Putin sending cannon fodder to front lines

(NewsNation) — Russian legislators approved the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Monday while Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to threaten the use of nuclear weapons.

The latest development comes after Putin called up some 300,000 reservists for the war, which retired Maj. Gen. William Enyart called “cannon fodder” for the front lines. He and Brian Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, joined “Rush Hour” on Monday to discuss the implications of Russia’s latest moves.

