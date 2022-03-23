(NewsNation) — Amid the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II, there are communities of babies born to surrogate mothers waiting for their foreign parents to be able to travel to the war-torn community and take them home.

Some just a few days old, the infants are well cared-for, but even below ground in makeshift bomb shelters, the blasts of occasional shelling can be heard clearly.

Many of the surrogacy center’s nurses are also stranded in the shelter because it’s too dangerous to travel to and from their homes. Ukrainian troops have resisted Russian forces in Kyiv’s suburbs as they attempt to encircle the city.

Dr. Corina’s (her last name was not given) son was one of the first babies to be rescued in the war, thanks to Jennifer Hill, a Boston area woman working with Refugee Protection International to help reunite parents and children.

After Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Corina said she tried to go to Kyiv to be with her baby, who hadn’t been born yet. Her son’s due date was March 4.

“When the war started, we were with our bags back. And we were about to leave for Kyiv. There was no way we could enter Kyiv, and we panicked; we panicked a lot,” Corina recalled. “We try to talk with the embassy, with our government, with all the officials. Everybody said that there is nothing we can do; we cannot go to Ukraine, we cannot enter here because of the war.”

Since they couldn’t enter the country, Corina said she waited and wrote a lot of emails and made several phone calls trying to find someone who could hope her family get to their baby. That’s when she met Jennifer Hill, who is connected with the surrogacy clinic in Kyiv through contacts in Romania.

“We decided urgently that this had to be assisted, and the surrogacy clinic put me in touch with some of the mothers that were in Romania. From there, we all work tirelessly together with Corina and others, to find an ambulance that would be willing to take these children and to bring them back to the western border of Ukraine to be united with the Romanian parents,” Hill explained.

Corina is now with her son safe in their home, and she said he’s doing well.

“We always make a joke from bankers to living room, so he’s a fighter. He was born alone in Kyiv, with us not being able to be there for him. He was discharged from the maternity clinic alone. So this was very painful for us because she had to go through these days of wars alone,” she recalled.

Like Corina’s son, about 22 other surrogate babies are waiting for their parents to be able to travel to take them home. Hill said babies are being born every day in this clinic that they’re partnering with in Kyiv, and she’s in contact with them every day.

The journey to unite children with their parents isn’t easy. Hill said that as soon as a child is born, they must wait a few days to monitor their health and ensure it’s safe for them to be moved.

“Then they need to get the discharge papers and the papers renouncing the custody from the surrogate. Only then can we arrange with the Dover Blue Medical Center to move the child with the ambulance,” Hill explained. “Then we coordinate with the receiving hospital on the western border of Ukraine to ensure that they will admit the child until the mothers can work with the Romanian consulate to get the birth certificates and the travel documents to be able to bring the child back into Romania.”

Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry and is one of the few countries that allow the service for foreigners. These babies’ parents live in Europe, Latin America and China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.