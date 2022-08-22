Russia car bombing comes amid rising global anxiety

(NewsNation) — A new wave of violence is shaking up the conflict between Russia and Ukraine — a war that has already lasted nearly half a year.

Ukraine is denying involvement in the death of 29-year-old Daria Dugina, the daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s brain.”

Authorities said Dugina was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving Saturday night.

Uncertainty is also spreading throughout the Pacific Rim as tensions between the U.S. and China ratchet up.

Another U.S. delegation, including Indiana’s Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has landed in Taiwan to begin trade talks. It’s the latest in a series of visits from western officials after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this month.

Holcomb’s delegation is set to visit South Korea later this week, as the U.S. and that country flex their military muscles with their largest joint drills in years. Meanwhile, North Korea continues to step up its weapons tests.