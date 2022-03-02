Russia claims control of Kherson; Ukraine denies city has fallen

(NewsNation Now) — A week since the invasion of Ukraine began, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Russian armed forces had captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson, a strategically important city just northwest of Crimea. However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied the reports.
“According to the info from our brigade the battles are going on now,” a spokesperson for the ministry told CNN. “The city is not captured totally, some parts are under our control.”
Meanwhile, fighting continues Wednesday in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, with a Russian strike on the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service. It said three people were wounded.
The strike blew off the roof of the police building and set the top floor on fire, and pieces of the five-story building were strewn across adjacent streets, according to videos and photos released by the emergency service.
The Ukrainian government’s center for strategic communications released images Wednesday of strikes hitting Kharkiv, with balls of fire lighting up the city skyline over populated areas.
The New York Times reports a vast convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles continued its slow but steady advance on Ukraine’s capital city, moving to encircle Kyiv ahead of what officials fear could be a brutal and prolonged siege of the city of nearly three million.
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. After the strike on the Freedom Square in Kharkiv, Russia is a terrorist state,” Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address after Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square was struck by a missile Tuesday.
Zelenskyy tweeted that he spoke with President Joe Biden hours before his first State of the Union address. Biden, whose address was watched around the world, used the speech to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and vowed that America would stand by Ukraine.
“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world.”
Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova attended the address as a guest of first lady Jill Biden, seated in her viewing box.
During his address, Biden said the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He also said the Justice Department was launching a task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs, whom he called “corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime.”
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.