(NewsNation Now) — Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on day six of the Russia-Ukraine invasion. World condemnation grew stronger as Russia advanced its reportedly 40-mile-long convoy of military equipment closer to the Ukraine capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday.
“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. After the strike on the Freedom Square in Kharkiv Russia is a terrorist state,” Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address after Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square was struck by a missile.
The world has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia and sent more weapons to Ukraine. The sovereign country is even trying to join the NATO alliance. Still, the fight continues.
Zelenskyy called the assault on residential areas in Kharkiv “a war crime.” He urged the European Union to side with Ukraine.
“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskyy told the European Parliament on Tuesday.
Though Russia has denied targeting civilian buildings, videos and photos from Kyiv and Kharkiv show they’ve taken a beating. Authorities in Kharkiv said at least seven people had been killed and dozens injured.
Overnight, global support for Ukraine grew. A rare emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly convened Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert.
“Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next,” Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya warned.
The U.S. says it has no indication of a change in Russia’s strategic threat. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to determine whether war crimes have been committed, including the targeting of civilians and using weapons that kill indiscriminately.
The new fighting came on the heels of peace talks in nearby Belarus on Monday, which only produced the promise of more talks.
The Biden administration issued more sanctions to Russia, cutting off access to hundreds of billions of assets in the U.S. and dollars to the Russian central bank. The U.S. is also sending weapons to Ukraine along with traditionally neutral countries like Finland and Sweden.
Russia’s goals in hitting central Kharkiv were not immediately clear. Western officials speculated that it is trying to pull in Ukrainian forces to defend Kharkiv while a larger Russian force encircles Kyiv. They believe Putin’s overall goal is to overthrow the Ukrainian government and install a friendly one.