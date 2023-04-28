Ex-official: Russia ‘sick’ for hitting civilian targets

(NewsNation) — A major attack Friday on Ukraine killed more than 20 civilians, including children, in what was described by a former military adviser as one of many “sick” war crimes.

The missile attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in nearly two months, although there were no reports of any targets hit. The city government said Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv.

In strikes on a nine-story residential building in central Ukraine’s Uman, 21 people died, according to Ukraine’s National Police. They included two 10-year-old children and a toddler.

Dan Rice, the former adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander in chief, says Russia is “intentionally targeting” Ukrainian civilian targets.

“They’re sick,” he said Friday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” “They violate the law all the time.”

Ukrainian air defenses were able to intercept 21 of the 23 missiles fired early Friday, potentially avoiding dozens more casualties.

The bombardment was nowhere near the war’s sprawling front lines or active combat zones in eastern Ukraine, where a grinding war of attrition has taken hold. Moscow has frequently launched long-range missile attacks during the 14-month war, often indiscriminately hitting civilian areas.

More than a year into the conflict, Ukraine is preparing to mount a counteroffensive. Russia in recent weeks has been unable to make much headway in their own spring offensive, providing Ukraine an opportunity to gain control of more land in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The attacks Friday came days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a “long and meaningful” phone call where Xi said his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday’s bombardment showed the Kremlin isn’t interested in a peace deal.

“Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-year-old child, is Russia’s response to all peace initiatives,” he tweeted. “The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine.”

In order to do that, Rice said the West must continue to provide advanced weaponry to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, HIMARS rockets and ATACMS missiles.

“If we give them those three things in volume, which we have, they will win,” Rice said. “It’s so important to give Ukraine what they need to save these young people’s lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.