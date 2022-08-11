WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(NewsNation) — Russia confirmed on Thursday for the first time that it is in negotiations with the U.S. over a possible prisoner swap that would mean freedom for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine Paul Whelan, per media reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said Thursday that exchange negotiations began after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed last week that Russia was willing to talk, the Washington Post wrote.

“Instructions were given to authorized structures to carry out negotiations,” Nechayev told journalists in Moscow on Thursday, according to the newspaper. “They are being conducted by competent authorities.”

Last week, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court for drug possession and smuggling after the athlete was detained in a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

Although she pleaded guilty, Griner said she had not intended to bring the banned substance to Russia. The Biden administration in May determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained. Whelan, 52, on the other hand, was arrested at a hotel in Russia in 2018 on espionage charges that he and the U.S. government say are false.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously said officials offered a deal to Russia that would bring Griner and Whelan home. While Blinken did not offer details on the proposed deal, media reports suggest the Russian prisoner who would be swapped is convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.” Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

