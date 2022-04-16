A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(NewsNation) — Even as Russia pivots toward a new offensive in the east, they resumed attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine on Saturday— a reminder to Ukrainians that the whole country remains under threat.

Smoke could be seen rising early Saturday from eastern Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike on the city’s Darnytskyi District. Information on possible deaths will be provided later. It was not immediately clear from the ground what was hit in the attack.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit by an explosion believed to be caused by a missile. The strike, which happened near an outdoor market along with residential and industrial buildings , killed one person and wounded at least 18.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Lviv region reported airstrikes on the region by Russian Su-35 aircraft that took off from neighboring Belarus. That area — far from the Russian border— had long been seen as a safe zone.

In Oleksandriya, a city in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region, Russian forces hit an airfield with a missile strike. Overnight shelling in the eastern Luhansk region killed one person, wounded three and damaged gas pipelines, according to the region’s Governor Serhiy Haidai.

This all comes a day after U.S. officials confirmed that the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after being struck by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles earlier this week.

The Soviet-era guided-missile cruiser known as the Moskva sank after being hit by two Ukrainian cruise missiles about 60 nautical miles south of Odesa, a senior defense official told NewsNation.

Russia’s military command had warned of renewed attacks on Ukraine’s capital in the aftermath of what they alleged were Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started Feb.24. causing millions to flee the country. The United Nations’ human rights office said it has confirmed the deaths of 1,982 civilians, but warned that the actual number of deaths will be considerably higher.

Associated Press reporters this week documented civilian deaths in strikes on Kharkiv. Each day has brought new discoveries of civilian victims of the war that started in February.

In the Kyiv region alone, Ukrainian authorities reported finding 900 civilian bodies, most shot dead, after Russian troops’ retreat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said officials think 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war. About 10,000 have been injured, he told CNN in an interview.

“It’s hard to say how many will survive,” he said.

While the U.S. and its allies have responded to Russia’s attacks with sanctions on the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs, Zelenskyy said that they are not yet enough to stop the Russian military.

He called on “the democratic world” to ban Russian oil. It’s a move U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. lawmakers made, but Europe relies more heavily on Russian energy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.