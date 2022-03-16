Russia says Ukraine talks are progressing as fighting continues

(NewsNation) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a “business-like spirit” is emerging at talks with Ukraine that are now focused on a neutral status for the war-torn country as fighting and heavy shelling continues for a third week.

“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said Wednesday. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”

He didn’t elaborate, but said “the business-like spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.” he said.

Russia’s chief negotiator in the latest round of talks with Ukraine, which started Monday and are set to continue Wednesday, said the sides are discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

“A whole range of issues tied with the size of Ukraine’s army is being discussed,” Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. It’s not clear how such an option would work if the future Ukrainian military remains hostile to Russia.

Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment building after it caught on fire from artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yavoriv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian military servicemen Rostyslav Romanchuk in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Romanchuk was killed during Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Firefighters work outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A suspected Ukrainian strike on the air base damaged Russian helicopters and vehicles Tuesday. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Firefighters extinguish flames outside an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A police helicopter flies over NATO member country flags during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear Tuesday that the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security stance in Europe in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that the country realizes that it can’t join NATO. Ukraine’s bid to join the Western military alliance has been a sore point for Moscow.

He is set to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he works to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country continues. Meanwhile, defense ministers from NATO member nations are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

The latest remarks comes as Russia advanced on areas around Kyiv and within the city, where a 12-story apartment building erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel obliterating the top floor and igniting a fire that sent plumes of smoke over the area, according to a statement and images released by the Kyiv emergencies agency.

The neighboring building was also damaged. The agency reported two victims, without saying if they were injured or killed.

Russian forces are also fighting in the Kyiv suburbs, notably around the town of Bucha in the northwest and the highway leading west toward Zhytomyr, regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said.

A senior U.S. defense official told the Associated Press in anonymity, the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the center of the capital.

Twelve towns around Kyiv were reported to be without water and six without heat. Across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing,” Kuleba said.

He said Russian troops were trying to cut off transportation links to the capital and to destroy logistical capabilities while planning a wide-ranging attack to seize the capital.

Overnight, Russian forces succeeded in occupying the city of Ivankiv, 50 miles north of Kyiv, and control the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk expressed dismay Wednesday at reports that Russian forces took at least 400 medics and civilian residents hostage Tuesday at a hospital in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which already had produced some of the greatest suffering of the war.

The Russians are using the hospital as a firing position, Vereshchuk said. She said Russian forces have fired on humanitarian convoys and gathering points for evacuees, complicating work to open aid and evacuation convoys Wednesday after thousands managed to leave Mariupol on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials gave varying figures on how many people were successfully evacuated from Mariupol so far and how many made it to Zaporizhzhia, a city 141 miles west designated as the end of the evacuation route.

In addition to airstrikes and shelling by ground forces, Russian naval ships fired overnight on a town south of Mariupol on the Azov Sea and another near Odesa on the Black Sea, according to local officials.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed Russian forces have destroyed 111 Ukrainian aircraft, 160 drones and more than 1,000 tanks or other military vehicles since the start of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that the latest confirmed civilian toll in Ukraine is 691 people killed and 1,143 injured. To date, more than three million people have fled the country since the start of the invasion.