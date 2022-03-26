A burned Ukranian army vehicle stands on a street leading to the airport of the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(NewsNation) — Russian forces have entered a city north of Kyiv, Slavutych, and seized a hospital there, the governor of the Kyiv region said.

Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk said residents of Slavutych took to the streets with Ukrainian flags to protest the Russian invasion.

Slavutych is outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster.

Russian forces in Ukraine have seemingly shifted their focus from the country’s capital, Kyiv, to prioritizing the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday,

This could mean a new phase of war,although it is still too early to know where this will lead.

Dug-in defensive positions recently taken by some Russian forces near Kyiv indicate a recognition of Ukrainian resistance, but Russian forces might also be aiming to continue the war with a narrower focus, using Donbas as a new starting point.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address Friday,noted that Russian forces have lost thousands of troops but still haven’t been able to take Kyiv or Kharkiv, the second-largest city.

He appealed again to Russia for an end to the war, but still said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

As the Russia-Ukraine War that started last month rages, a a vast apparatus is being built to gather and preserve evidence of potential war crimes. While the United States declared Russian forces are violating international laws of war stemming from World War II, it remains unclear who will be held accountable and how.

These possible war crimes in Ukraine include destroying homes, firing on civilians as they evacuate through safe corridors, targeting hospitals, using indiscriminate weapons like cluster bombs in civilian areas, attacking nuclear power plants and intentionally blocking access to humanitarian aid or food and water.

The Associated Press has independently documented at least 34 assaults on Ukrainian medical facilities by Russian forces. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirms at least 1,035 civilians, including 90 children, have died and another 1,650 civilians have been wounded since the war started a month ago. But with the uncertainty and chaos and war, these numbers are an undercount, officials say.

In addition to war crimes, Russia is now accused of forcibly taking thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. According to one Ukraine official, as many as 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken “hostage.”

President Joe Biden, in Europe for an emergency NATO summit to discuss the Russian attacks on Ukraine with allies, will end his trip Saturday in Poland with a speech that U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said will outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”

Biden’s four-day trip will culminate in a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, and he will meet with Ukrainian refugees and the aid workers helping them.

Some 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, half of them children, according to the European Union.More than 2 million have gone to Poland.

At appearances Friday in Rzeszow, Biden previewed his closing spech.

“You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs,” the president told members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division as he visited their temporary headquarters. “Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share, or are autocracies going to prevail?”

This week, Biden announced $1 billion in additional aid and said the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 refugees.

In Chernihiv, the situation has gotten dire. Residents spend night huddling underground from Russian strikes, and daylight hours are devoted to hunting down food and water, or standing in line for what little food’s available as shells and bombs rain down in the city.

“In basements at night, everyone is talking about one thing: Chernihiv becoming (the) next Mariupol,” said 38-year-old resident Ihar Kazmerchak, a linguistics scholar.

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has become the site of some of the worst suffering the war has seen, with corpses lying in the street and people fighting over scarce food, as well as melting snow for drinking water.

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko has said that more than half of the city’s 280,000 residents fled amid the unrelenting attacks.

The city’s hospitals are no longer operating, and residents cook over open fires in the street because they have no power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.