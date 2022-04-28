Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as US sends more weapons

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia’s offense in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.

In a reminder of the horrific toll the war has taken since it began on Feb. 24, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited towns outside the capital of Kyiv, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated from the area.

The fighting gathered pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two NATO nations on Wednesday, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were “exerting intense fire” in several places as they pushed on with the second phase of their invasion. The most intensive action was around Donetsk and close to Kharkiv, which lies outside the Donbas but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops there.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east of the country, the goal of which is to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and have a land corridor to Crimea.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said Thursday that four civilians have died in the region over the past 24 hours and four more were wounded.

The Russian shelling has also destroyed 10 houses in the city of Popasna, he said in the messaging app Telegram.

“The Russian army shelled the residential area in Luhansk region for 29 times by aircrafts, multiple rocket launches, tube artillery and mortars,” Haidai wrote. “The enemy shelled Popasna and Lysychansk for 10 times, and Hirske for four very long times.”

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.

Russian forces have occupied Kherson since early in the war.

Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said the strikes set off a fire and knocked Russian television channels off the air.

RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It said Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week.

Russia has been determined to strengthen its control over the city, but residents have continued to protest the occupation onto the streets.

President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for more money Thursday to help Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops. It follows more threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warns of “lightning-fast” retaliation against any Western countries that intervenes on Ukraine’s behalf.

It was a not-so-subtle threat as the U.S. and allies step up weapon shipment as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine.

The Biden administration is expected to hand over its proposal for more funding for Ukraine either Thursday or Friday. It would be part of more than $5 billion the U.S. has sent to Ukraine for security assistance.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Russian fire is intensifying on a steel mill that is the last Ukrainian-held area in the city of Mariupol.

The images by Planet Labs PBC shot Wednesday show that concentrated attacks have greatly damaged a central facility at the Azovstal steelworks.

An estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters in the steelworks, a massive Soviet-era complex with a warren of underground facilities built to withstand airstrikes.

Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, is viewed as crucial for the Russians in the war.

The new images come as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine and plans to speak to Ukraine’s president about his efforts to negotiate with Moscow for a corridor for people to leave the besieged area.

Meanwhile, authorities in Mariupol are sounding the alarm about unsanitary conditions in the ravaged port city that they say pose a “deadly danger” to its remaining residents.

In a message on the Telegram app, Mariupol City Council said Thursday that, “Deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewerage, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, a catastrophic shortage of drinking water and food.”

It said that the lives of 100,000 people who remain in Mariupol, out of 450,000 pre-war residents, may be in danger — pointing to diseases like cholera and dysentery.

The Telegram post cited Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying that, “The invaders are not able to provide the remaining population with food, water and medicines — or are simply not interested in that.” He said that, “Living conditions in the ruined Mariupol are now medieval” and, “An immediate and complete evacuation is needed.”

The war in Ukraine has National Guard troops in the U.S. state of Indiana preparing equipment for transport to help Kyiv fight Russia.

Footage released by the Indiana National Guard on Wednesday shows them preparing M113 armored carriers.

The M113 is an older armored carrier dating back to the 1960s and the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

But these armored carriers still run and appear to be battle-ready. At Camp Atterbury, just south of Indianapolis, Guardsmen checked their treads, engines and other equipment before loading them onto trucks to send to the battlefield.

It’s part of a massive effort by the U.S. and other Western allies to arm Ukraine.