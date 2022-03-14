(NewsNation) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretches into the third week, most of Ukraine still remains out of the Kremlin’s control.

Most of Russia’s successes have been in the south and east. Russian forces have taken areas like Kherson and areas around Crimea and the Donbas which were already in Russian control before the invasion began.

The Russians have captured large areas north of Kviy and Kharkiv but not the cities themselves. The bulk of Russian airstrikes have been in these contested areas.

President Vladimir Putin has deployed 100% of Russia’s combat power that was staged along Ukraine’s border inside Ukraine.

The third week of the invasion comes as the fourth round of high-level discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials is underway

Previous rounds were held in person on the border with Belarus, most recently a week ago, and failed to produce a breakthrough.

Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, as fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital, a major political and strategic target for their invasion.

Ukrainian authorities said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in Kyiv, sparking a large fire. The Antonov factory is Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing plant and is best known for producing many of the world’s biggest cargo planes.