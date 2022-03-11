Russian convoy disperses, but threat to Kyiv remains

(NewsNation) — The convoy of Russian tanks has dispersed around Ukraine’s capital city, but the threat it poses has only moved, not subsided.

Satellite images from Maxar showed some of them moved into forests, others in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city.

As the conflict enters its 16th day, many experts are praising the Ukrainian resistance for stumping the Russians this far.

However, there are growing concerns about the safety of supply lines Ukraine needs to keep its capital city going. Russia has claimed enough southern territory that it could begin to take some of the country’s larger cities.

“They have reinforcements,” Lt. Col. Daniel Davis said on “NewsNation Prime.” “They have replacements.”

To make Moscow feel more economic pain, President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday the U.S. and allies will demote Russia’s trade status and impose tariffs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs.

But he said the Russian refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol, a port city in the south, was “outright terror.”

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.

The city of 430,000 has been without food supplies, running water and electricity for 10 days. Ukrainian officials say about 1,300 people have died, including three in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital on Wednesday.

There are new concerns Russia may begin using chemical weapons in the fight as it tries to gain control. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed it had proof Ukraine and the U.S. were producing banned biological weapons. Zelenskyy denied it and warned it could be a sign of what could happen next.

“If you want to know Russia’s plans, they are what Russia accuses others of,” he said in his nightly address to the nation.

The United Nations will convene Friday morning to hear Russia’s claim at 10 a.m. ET. White House press secretary Jen Psaki Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous.”

The United States is still unwilling to take any action Russian President Vladimir Putin could construe as an act of war. Some Republican Senators are pressing President Joe Biden to give Ukraine more planes.

This week, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Ukrainians likely would not gain much by getting them and it could escalate Putin’s aggression in the country — and potentially outside of it.

Still, some are questioning whether NATO should be kowtowing to Russian threats.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R, Ill.), a member of the National Guard, tweeted now may be an opportune time to strike the Russian forces in Ukraine.

“I do believe we have done a lot, and the administration should be commended for that,” Kinzinger tweeted. “But it’s time to remember that our military with NATO cannot be defeated by Russia. It’s time to say that, and it’s time to be clear that Putin can go no further.”

Those who know Putin say making him desperate is dangerous. General Oleg Kalugin spent decades as a Russian spymaster — including time as Putin’s boss. He told NewsNation the world should not underestimate him.

“He will try to do all he can to stay in power and, of course, get rid of all potential rivals.”