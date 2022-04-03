(NewsNation) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also taking a toll on rural America. Key elements to American crops from the region are ravaged by the war.

As the conflict extends, so does the angst for American farmers. Wheat supply is strained, driving prices up, but it’s not translating to profits for farmers.

The economic shockwaves of the war raging in Ukraine are hitting home a world away on American farms. One of the biggest manifestations of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is with the price of fertilizer — necessary for the growth of crops.

“A lot of what we use is potash,” Virginia farmer Lynwood Broaddus explained.

A lot of the potassium-rich mineral is needed, but Russia and Belarus produce 40 percent of the entire world supply. Their exports are shut down by sanctions or disruptions from the war, so now, farmers across the country are paying nearly 200 percent more for it than they did last year.

The cost is likely to be passed on to the American consumer, taking a bite out of family budgets. Farmers tell us the skyrocketing cost of fertilizer is forcing some farmers to forgo it altogether.

And it’s not just American farms taking a hit. Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat and barley. The lack of exports is disrupting supplies around the globe, which translates to higher prices for products in the bread aisle here at home. It also causes shortages, which means more food insecurity in countries such as Egypt and Yemen, which rely most on Ukraine and Russia for wheat.

Back on the farm, Broaddus told NewsNation his main concern is the human cost of the war. He said the grit of the American farmer will weather this storm.