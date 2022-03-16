Russians captured Minnesota man off bus in Ukraine, mother says

(NewsNation) — A Minnesota woman says her son is being detained by Russian forces after he was taken off a bus he was traveling on.

Tina Hauser says she last heard from her son, Tyler Jacob, Saturday morning. Jacob said he was boarding a bus to Turkey with someone he trusted. But that person says Russian agents took him off the bus at a checkpoint.

There’s no word on where he is as of Wednesday night. Nobody else was removed from the bus.

Jacob moved to southern Ukraine to teach English. Hauser said he was happy to live there before the war began.

“It’s devastating because he sent me videos when he could of what was happening in the distance and it’s like, your home is gone. Your life is changing,” she said through tears on “NewsNation Prime” Wednesday. “And it’s so hard to see him suffer through that because it’s where he wanted to be.”

She said her lawmakers are aware of the situation and the State Department has joined the search, but it is going to be a “long, slow process.”

“I’m doing my best to find him,” Hauser said. “I want to bring him home. I just miss him so much and I love him so much.”