Expert on Russia’s use of TU-95 bombers in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine’s capital city on Friday, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

Friday’s attack took place after the United States this week agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defense.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Enyart joined NewsNation Live to talk about the war in Ukraine and this latest attack by Moscow.

Enyart explained what the TU-95 bombers that Russian President Vladimir Putin used in this latest attack and why Moscow decided to use them in Ukraine.

“We have to remember that Russia is the aggressor here and these are defensive weapons against an aggressor,” Enyart said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.