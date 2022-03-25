Satellite images play key role in revealing Russian movements

(NewsNation) — Commercial satellites are playing a much bigger role during the Russia-Ukraine War than they have in past conflicts.

In the almost month-long Russian attacks in Ukraine, some of the most important images of the conflict have come from space. Commercial satellite images from companies like Maxar, Planet Labs, and Capella Space gave some of the first indications that Russia was readying an attack.

Then, satellite imagery confirmed when Russian troops began struggling in their invasion including when a 40-mile long convoy stalled outside of Kyiv. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at the time that these troops hadn’t made any appreciable progress in 24-36 hours.

Satellites even provided evidence of possible war crimes, including burning apartment buildings in Ukrainian cities, the destruction of the Lviv airport and the flattening of a theater-turned-shelter by Russian bombs, killing 300. The pictures counter Russia’s narrative that its soldiers haven’t targeted civilians.

It’s not clear how Russia uses satellite imagery. The U.S. government has satellites of its own, but their capabilities are kept secret.

“There are more and more satellite companies, there are more and more satellites, they are passing over targets more and more frequently, and their quality is getting better,” Defense Analyst H I Sutton said.

New technology allows companies visibility, regardless of weather or light conditions.

Called Synthetic Aperture Radar, Sutton said it’s a new capability that hasn’t been around for very long.

Dan Getman, vice president of product for California’s Capella Space said they share unclassified images from their Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites with both the U.S. government and the public.

It’s their way of helping support the Ukrainians.

