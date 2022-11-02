Security Council rejects Russian call for bio weapons probe

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, seated, speaks with Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, just before Nebenzya addressed the Security Council during a session to discuss the situation with grain shipments from Ukraine at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia only got support from China in the vote, with the U.S., Britain and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council’s continuing opposition and skepticism about Russia’s actions since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had circulated a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that this biological activity is taking place in Ukraine with support from the U.S. Defense Department.

