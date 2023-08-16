Starlink plays key role in Ukraine: Should Musk have the power?

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are playing a critical role in the communication efforts in the Ukrainian war with Russia. Since the beginning of the battle, SpaceX has fronted the bill for the satellites, but Musk has threatened to pull the devices. This has some political leaders worried.

Earlier this month, 21 new Starlink satellites joined the now more than 4,500 orbiting the Earth. The satellites beam down internet from space, connecting people even in the most remote areas to high-speed internet.

Nicolas Chaillan is a former U.S. Air Force and Space Force chief software officer.

“Essentially, they are about 300 miles up or so and there’s going to be a huge network of them,” Chaillan explained. “The satellites then all talk to each other and share data that way they can send it quicker back down to your home.”

The technology has assisted after natural disasters. It has also become a critical part of Ukraine’s military strategy as it continues its defense against Russia.

Starlink satellite internet allows for battlefield communication while also reportedly helping Ukraine coordinate drone strikes against Russia. But now, there are concerns about the man behind Starlink.

The satellite internet is engineered by Musk, who has increasingly voiced his opinion of the war. Last year, he threatened to pull the satellite internet from Ukraine.

According to a recent New York Times article, Musk temporarily cut off Starlink access in Ukraine multiple times during the war.

“With little regulation and oversight, his erratic and personality-driven style has increasingly worried militaries and political leaders around the world,” the Times wrote.

Chaillan said, “When you look at the landscape of the capabilities he has access to, it’s always interesting. But you could say the same of Amazon, you know, if you look at the consumption of cloud in DOD, probably 90% is on Amazon.”

New reports say the government has donated 5,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine, an estimated total of $10 million of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

In June, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder with the Department of Defense said, “Due to the critical nature of satellite communication systems, it’s just something that we’re just not able to get into the details at this time.”

But with headlines including a proposed “cage match” with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter, now known as “X,” some have wondered whether Musk or any individual should have this much control over the skies and space.