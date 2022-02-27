‘Suicidal gamble’: Professor on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

(NewsNationNow) — A professor says supporters are abandoning Vladimir Putin after he took a “suicidal gamble” by invading Ukraine.

“Maybe Vladimir Putin won’t be around as long as some of us expected,” Robert English, the director of Central European studies at the University of Southern California, said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.”

English said he wouldn’t have thought that was a possibility, but now, the ruble has crashed and Russian banks are in danger of collapse. He also believes Putin’s $600 billion reserve will be exhausted faster than expected.

“He needed a lightning victory to pull this off, and he’s not getting it, thanks to the brave resistance of the Ukrainians,” English said.

Putin is also losing support in Russia, English said.

“Will he be persuaded to leave office? Will there be some kind of military coup? That seems unlikely, but the public discontent with all sectors of society, the cultural media, entertainment figures that backed him till now, everyone’s abandoning him, and the kind of semi-dictatorship that he ruled over Russia within the past will either be replaced by a full on dictatorship, or they’ll have to be some transfer of power,” English said.

English said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could be suicidal not just for his legacy, but for all of Russia.