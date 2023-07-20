A third of Americans say US is doing too much for Ukraine: Poll

Close up of Ukraine National Flag flying in the wind at a government building in Kyiv during the Russia Ukraine conflict

(NewsNation) — Thirty-three percent of Americans think the United States is doing too much to help Ukraine, according to a new poll.

As reported in the poll, 18% think the U.S. is doing too little, and 41% think the U.S. is doing about the right amount to help Ukraine.

In the poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University Poll, Americans were also asked if President Joe Biden’s authorization to send cluster munitions to Ukraine despite concerns for human rights.

According to the poll, 51% of Americans disapproved of the presidents actions, and 39% approved.

Lawmakers also appear to be split on Biden’s actions.

Many have stated that the bombs will threaten civilians’ safety. Cluster munitions contain multiple explosive submunitions and are banned by many countries due to the risks the explosives may pose to civilians.

Nearly 64% of Americans think supporting Ukraine is in the national interest of the United States, and 29% think it’s not.