‘This is so hard’: Russian soldier’s last text revealed

(NewsNation Now) — The Security Service of Ukraine released a photo of texts sent by one of the Russian troops to his mother moments before he was killed in Ukraine. The soldier said that his comrades were “bombing all of the cities” and “even targeting civilians.”

The texts highlight the war-like reality of the now six-day invasion by Russia. Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya read out the messages at an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

In the exchange, the soldier’s mother asks where he is so she can send a care package. After he tells her that “real war is raging.”

Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard. Text by Russian Soldier

Officials said the texts were sent moments before the unidentified soldier was killed. It is unclear how he died.

So far, Russia controls land in the south and east of Ukraine. The country is now targeting airfields in western Ukraine to stop the west from sending weapons. At the same time, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is advancing on on the capital of Kyiv.

Russia hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday. The goal in hitting central Kharkiv was not immediately clear. Western officials speculated that it is trying to pull in Ukrainian forces to defend Kharkiv while a larger Russian force encircles Kyiv. They believe Putin’s overall goal is to overthrow the Ukrainian government and install a friendly one.