TikTok among outlets impacted by Russia’s ‘fake news’ law

(NewsNation Now) — TikTok was the latest social media platform Sunday to halt certain services in the wake of Russia’s newly enacted “fake news” law.

Several prominent independent online outlets were blocked Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked last week. Others decided to halt their operations in Russia because of new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion at all because of the pressure. Hundreds of protesters have been detained across Russia.

Russian President Vladmir Putin has intensified his crackdown on media outlets, singing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow contends are “fake” reports. The law carries potential sentences of as many as three years or fines for spreading what authorities deem to be false news about the military. The maximum punishment rises to 15 years for cases deemed to have led to “severe consequences.”

State media outlets refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a war or an invasion.

The new additions to the list of blocked media included Mediazona, a news site that covers Russia’s police and justice system and has been an indispensable source of information about political arrests and high-profile court cases; the 7×7 site covering regional news; the Troitsky Variant popular science newspaper that has published an open letter decrying the invasion; and two regional news sites that also spoke out against the attack.

On Sunday, the social media outlet TikTok issued a statement announcing that it has “no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law.”

“We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” the platform said in its official statement.

Putin also has blocked Facebook and Twitter — a measure that followed bans already imposed on the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduz.

A wave of tech companies blocked Russian channels from their platforms within the European Union after the EU’s president called for a ban on Russian state media. They include Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok and Google, the owner of YouTube.

Other news organizations including CNN, BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corp, have suspended reporting from Russia following the passing of the law. ABC News said it would pause broadcasting from Russia as it assessed the situation.

The federal Russian communication agency Roskomnadzor has additionally slammed YouTube, accusing the platform of hosting ads that spread “misinformation aimed at creating a distorted perception of current events among the Russian Internet audience…”

Russia’s propaganda and disinformation campaign has released several distorted claims that aim to strengthen domestic support for the invasion and undermine the resolve of Ukrainians.

Sunday morning headlines on the Russian state-owned Sputnik News, included “Ukrainian Radicals Sought to Frame Russia for Provocation at Nuclear Power Plant, Putin Tells Macron.”

Another read: “Ukrainian Forces Use Civilians as ‘Shields,’ Just Like Islamists in Middle East – Ret. US Colone. (sic)”

To some end, Putin’s censorship has worked.

“Invade Ukraine? Why? There are our people living there — in Ukraine, in Belarus,” one man told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty during an on-camera interview.

“But this has happened” the news outlet pushed back.

“I don’t know,” the man said. “It’s not what they are saying on the news.”

As Russia continues to ban more platforms, news outlets including the BBC and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty are sharing ways to bypass Russian censorship by using resources such as VPNs and the dark web. The BBC brought back its shortwave radio service in Ukraine and Russia to ensure civilians in both countries can access news during the invasion.