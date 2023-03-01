Ukrainian Parliament member traces war to Crimea annexation

(NewsNation) — A member of the Ukrainian Parliament says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea.

“The world turned a blind eye when Russia annexed Crimea. The aggressor wasn’t put to his place, so that’s why in 2020 to 2023, we have a full-scale invasion,” said Yevheniya Kravchuk, a Parliament member.

Kravchuk joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what actions she believes need to be taken to prevent future invasions in counties around the world.

“If we do not restore the rules, if we do not restore the international order, then we could probably witness, for example, China invading Taiwan in just a few years.”

As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military’s ability to grind Ukraine into submission.

Burns, in a television interview, said the head of Russia’s intelligence services had displayed in their November meeting “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin’s own beliefs “that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can grind down the Ukrainians, that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in.”

Meanwhile, the question of military aid and the pace of the war is also a source of uncertainty in the U.S., with some Republican lawmakers criticizing the administration for not sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.