(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of State has been able to speak with 39-year-old American Alex Drueke, who told officials his Russian captors were treating him “humanely.”

Drueke is one of three Americans captured by Russian forces while fighting as a volunteer in the war in Ukraine. He is being held prisoner along fellow Americans Andy Huynh and Grady Kurpasi.

The State Department spoke with Drueke, relaying messages from him to his mother Lois Drueke, who is fighting to secure her son’s return to the U.S. Alex Drueke told the State Department he was being treated “humanely” and had been receiving food and water, according to his mother, who spoke with “NewsNation Prime.”

But, Alex also delivered a warning.

“Alex warned me not to believe anything that was said except that he loved me,” Lois Drueke said. “I do know that all of this has to be taken with a grain of salt. The State Department is trying to verify what he has said.”

As for how Drueke may be actually getting treated by his Russian captors, the family hopes for the best, despite taking information being passed to them with a grain of salt.

“We want to believe that, yes, because these men do qualify as prisoners of war, we expect that Russia and their surrogates treat the men according to those laws and we do really hope that he is getting the food, the water, shelter and bedding that he reportedly said,” Drueke’s aunt Donna Drueke said.

The Drueke family has requested the International Red Cross conduct a welfare check on Alex.

“He said several times we was being instructed to say he was being held by the Donetsk People’s Republic and that they were open for negotiations so that he could come home,” Drueke said.

Lois said she is “more than certain” Alex is being “strong” and “calm” during his captivity, adding he would expect the same from her. She was able to deliver a message to her son through the State Department.

“Tell him I am doing everything I can to secure his and Andy’s release, I’m taking good care of his dog and I love him with all of my heart,” Drueke said. “They were able to pass on that message to Alex and he said to tell me that he loved me, too.”