(NewsNation) ⁠— For months, thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have been arriving in Mexico on tourist visas with hopes of making it to the United States — one group fleeing a war, the other a regime.

After walking through the U.S. port of entry at San Ysidro, a literal welcome wagon is greeting war refugees from Ukraine.

“It’s the best emotion in my life because I have the opportunity to start my life from the beginning,” said a woman named Roma who fled the Ukrainian capital Kyiv two weeks ago. She was recently granted humanitarian parole in the U.S.

Roma said she lost nearly everything when the Russians invaded.

“I’m a doctor and my hospital is destroyed in Kyiv, also my home is destroyed — I have no flat, I have no hospital but I have an opportunity to live for some time in the U.S. and I’m so grateful,” she said.

Others at the port of entry met host families and organizations that will take them to their new homes.

“There is definitely joy in being able to do something, especially so far away from the war,” said Arturo Barraza, a volunteer with Cavalry Church San Diego, one of the organizations helping incoming refugees.

The stream of Ukrainian refugees is becoming more steady each day. President Joe Biden vowed to take in as many as 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war. So far, more than 4 million people have left the country, with most going to nearby Poland.

But as Ukrainians are welcomed with open arms, a growing number of anti-war Russians believe they should also be allowed to come to the U.S.

“We have the same problem. Yes, there isn’t war in my country, but in my country there is a regime and I was escaping from that,” said a Russian man named Mark who is seeking asylum in the U.S and has been waiting in Tijuana.

Whether asylum claims like Mark’s will be accepted remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Roma hopes she won’t need the full year of humanitarian parole and can return to her home country.

“Ukraine is my country. I want to live in my country but now Ukraine is unsafe and so dangerous,” said Roma.