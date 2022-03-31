(NewsNation) — Are Americans being targeted by Russians? The State Department says they have looked at reports of U.S. citizens being apprehended by the Russian military.

“In recent weeks, we have seen reports of U.S. citizens being singled out and detained by the Russian military in Ukraine,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

And in Russia itself, Price added that Americans face harassment by security officials and can even be arrested, like WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains incarcerated there.

At this time, the State Department says they do not know how many Americans are detained by Russian authorities, but they are warning Americans about traveling to both Russia and Ukraine as the war enters a new phase.

Russia is promising to scale back troops while peace talks continue, but US officials are cautioning not to call it a Russian retreat.

“The question on whether he is pulling back the forces depends on how you read exactly what’s going on. Thus far, there is no clear evidence that he is pulling all those forces out from Kyiv,” President Joe Biden said.

The Pentagon says forces are moving into the neighboring country of Belarus, out of the line of fire, where they are resupplying and refitting following their unsuccessful effort to overrun the Ukrainian capital.

“The Ukrainians are fighting very, very well and the Russians are not,” Pentagon sSpokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby says it’s possible the forces could return to the eastern part of Ukraine, shifting their focus, which could lead to a more drawn-out conflict.

The State Department is warning Americans already in Russia and Ukraine to stay alert at all times.