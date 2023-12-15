Ukraine aid from United States, European Union stalled

(NewsNation) — A $51 billion aid package for Ukraine being discussed by the European Union was blocked after the leader of Hungary refused to vote for it.

EU leaders held a summit focused on Ukraine policy that started Thursday in Brussels, NewsNation partner The Hill reported.

At that summit, 26 of the 27 countries voted in favor of it, but it needed unanimous support.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán explained his vote to reporters, saying that sending the money to Ukraine would put his country at a disadvantage and maybe take away resources Hungary needs.

“This is a great opportunity to make it clear that we must receive what is rightfully ours, not half or a quarter,” Orbán said. “We must receive the whole. We demand fair treatment, and now there’s a good chance to get it.”

However, the EU did give Ukraine a small win and approved starting negotiations to bring Ukraine into the union.

The fight to get money to war-torn Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, has also played out in the United States. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still waiting for $61 billion being held up in Congress over domestic disputes back and forth over the southern border.

NewsNation’s Joe Khalil says senators have told him there is urgency to help Ukraine because it is now running out of ammunition and has resorted to trying to ration it until the United States and Europe can assist.

In light of this, the Senate has delayed its holiday recess and will continue working through the weekend and into Monday before a possible vote next week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber wants to strike a deal before the Christmas holiday.