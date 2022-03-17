(NewsNation) — Children account for about half of the more than 3 million people who have fled the Russian bombardment of Ukraine, according to figures released by UNICEF.

This refugee crisis is in terms of speed and scale unprecedented since the Second World War and is showing no signs of slowing down.



Like all children driven from their homes by war and conflict, Ukrainian children arriving in neighboring countries are at significant risk of family separation, violence, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Joe English, a communications specialist for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), discussed the latest humanitarian effort to help children refugees during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“Many families are making desperate choices,” he said, “Do they try and stay here in Lviv, where they may be able to stay with their husbands, their fathers? Or do they take that step to cross the border into Poland?”

According to UNICEF, every single day, an average of 75,000 children become refugees. Every single minute, 55 children have fled their home countries. That’s one refugee per second.

“They’re cold, they’re tired, they’re hungry,” English said. “Many have been walking, on buses or trains for hours, if not days.”

According to English, one effort UNICEF is focusing on is to set up Blue Dot Centers, which not only provide a safe space for children to play but also create the opportunity to involve child protection specialists in the refugee process.

These counselors help to “identify vulnerable children, children who may have gone through trauma and also unaccompanied and separated children to make sure that they’re getting the services and the protection that they need,” he said.

Thousands of Ukrainian children who have found shelter in hastily converted housing facilities across central and eastern Europe are struggling to come to terms with their new reality as refugees.

Not only do these children require a sense of normalcy, like a warm bed and a hot meal, but also care for their mental health.

English says they are in desperate need of safety, stability and child protection services, especially those who are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families.

Ukrainians have fled mostly for Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

English said UNICEF is working not only with the countries hosting refugees but also within Ukraine.

“We’re trying to get to as many children inside Ukraine as possible,” he said. “We are aiming to reach every single child in need.”

There are parts of Ukraine that have been closed off to humanitarian access.

“We desperately need humanitarian corridors,” English said. “But ultimately, we need an end to the fighting, so that we can reach children in need. So that vulnerable children and families can escape to safety. And so these families, these children can begin to build a brighter future for themselves.”

Watch the full interview with Joe English in the video player at the top of the page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.