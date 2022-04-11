(NewsNation) — In Ukraine, Russian forces are directing attacks toward the east as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked South Korea on Monday, and Western leaders, to provide his country with weapons for the ongoing invasion.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Zelenskyy warned in an overnight address. He says the fate of the sovereign country depends on whether the United States and other world leaders help match a surge in Russian weaponry.

“If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation, and also help prevent other countries from being attacked by Russia,” Zelenskyy told South Korean lawmakers in a video address.

Seven weeks of war in Ukraine has flattened cities, killed thousands and isolated Russia economically and politically. Experts predict the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive that could determine the course of the conflict.

Questions remain about the ability of depleted Russian forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian soldiers. Britain’s Defense Ministry says Russia is trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

On Monday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Austria, a member of the European Union, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.

Also, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday it was sending a military transport plane and a support team of 50 to Europe to carry much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centers.

“This war is far from over,” Zelenskyy said Monday. “Russia is aiming to end Ukraine’s independence and separate the country. It is trying to eliminate the culture and language of the Ukrainian nation.”

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a train station and other violence.

In another report of atrocities, in the village of Buzova outside the capital, Kyiv, charred vehicles and buildings marked an area where local official Taras Didych told Ukrainian media Sunday that bodies showing “evidence of execution” were found after Russian forces withdrew from the region. It was unclear how many bodies were discovered.

Buzova is near Bucha, another of the towns near Kyiv, where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after the Russian retreat. Russia has falsely claimed the scenes in Bucha were staged.

Meanwhile, Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion, according to U.S. officials. Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.

Dvornikov, 60, takes over as the Russian military prepares to focus on expanding control in Ukraine’s east, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region since 2014, declaring some areas independent.

He gained a record for brutality as head of Russian forces deployed to Syria in 2015 to back President Bashar Assad’s government during the country’s devastating civil war.

Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the esteemed Hero of Russia medal from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.

Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed an 8-mile convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to Donbas. Military analysts say Russia’s focus is Kharkiv, the second-largest city in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian forces bombed Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast to try to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said. The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly 1 ½ months.