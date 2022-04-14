Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

(NewsNation) — Ukraine said Thursday its forces struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow’s troops as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in the east.

Russia did not acknowledge the attack but said the entire crew of the Moskva, a warship that would typically have 500 sailors on board, was forced to evacuate after a fire overnight and also reported it was badly damaged.

The damage came on the heels of a visit with leaders from three other EU countries on Russia’s doorstep who fear they could next be in Moscow’s sights. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda declared that “the fight for Europe’s future is happening here.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “a genocide,” approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine.

The new arms package includes 18 of the U.S. Army’s 155mm howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds, two air surveillance radars, 300 Switchblade “kamikaze” armed drones, and 500 Javelin missiles designed to knock out tanks and other armor. Also included are 10 counter-artillery radars used to track incoming artillery and other projectiles to determine their point of origin for counterattacks.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said delivery of the material will be expedited.

Despite flagship damage, Russia claims its forces have advanced in Mariupol, where they have been battling the Ukrainians since the early days of the invasion in some of the heaviest fighting of the war. Thousands of civilians have died. Many remain in the city in dire need of food, water, and shelter.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals factory in the city. But Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, rejected the claim, telling Current Time TV that “the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”

It was unclear when or over what time period a surrender may have occurred or how many forces were still defending Mariupol.

Mariupol’s capture is critical for Russia because it would put a swath of territory in its control that would allow its forces in the south, who came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to link up with troops in the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland and the target of the coming offensive.

Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukraine in the Donbas since 2014, the same year Russia seized Crimea. Russia has recognized the independence of the rebel regions in the Donbas. Still, the loss of the Moskva, which fires missiles, could set those efforts back.

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region, across the Black Sea to the northwest of Sevastopol, said the Ukrainians struck the ship with two Neptune missiles and caused “serious damage.” Russia’s Defense Ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire and that it was investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Neptune is an anti-ship missile that was recently developed by Ukraine and based on an earlier Soviet design. The launchers are mounted on trucks stationed near the coast, and, according to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the missiles can hit targets up to 175 miles away.

Hours after the damage to the ship was reported, Ukrainian authorities said on the Telegram messaging service that explosions had struck Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port. They urged residents to remain calm and said there is no danger to civilians.

Eight weeks ago, Russia invaded on Feb. 24 with the goal, according to Western officials, of rapidly seizing Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly replacement. But the ground advance stalled in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance with the help of Western arms. The ongoing conflict has killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and forced millions more to flee.

The war has also unsettled the post-Cold War balance in Europe, and particularly worried countries on NATO’s eastern flank that fear they could next come under attack. As a result, those nations have been strong supporters of Ukraine.

In an overnight address, Zelenskyy noted that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, which was controlled by Russian forces until recently and where evidence of mass killings and more than 400 bodies were found.

“It is inevitable that the Russian troops will be held responsible. We will drag everyone to a tribunal, and not only for what was done in Bucha,” Zelenskyy said late Wednesday.

Peace talks thus far have been unsuccessful. Putin has vowed to press the invasion until his goals are met.