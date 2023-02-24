Ukraine one year after invasion: By the numbers

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian soldiers on Friday held photos of fallen servicemen and women as they buried those lost in the now-yearlong battle for freedom.

Friday marks one year since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, ultimately displacing millions and killing thousands of civilians.

Gunshots and explosions filled the Ukrainian sky on Feb. 24, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled at the invasion’s six-month mark. Since then, the death toll has risen, claiming the lives of adults and children, and forcing families to relocate abroad as refugees.

The U.S. has aided Ukraine through the supply of defense weapons throughout the past year, and on Friday, President Joe Biden announced additional support for the Eastern European nation and additional sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine nonetheless is much different than it was at this time last year.

Civilian casualties

As of mid-February, 8,006 Ukrainian civilians had died and 13,287 had been injured. Of those, at least 487 children were killed and 954 injured, according to the United Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

About 90.3% of civilian deaths and injuries were caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects, including artillery shells, cruise and ballistic missiles, and air strikes.

The U.N. has said it believes the actual figures are considerably higher.

Independent analysis by the U.K. Defense Ministry shows that more than 16,000 civilians have likely been killed.

Norwegian defense officials estimate that the war has cost some 30,000 civilian lives.

Additionally, about 65,000 Russian war crimes have been registered by Ukraine’s prosecutor general since the invasion.

At least 6,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to camps and other facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territory since the invasion began, according to a report by Conflict Observatory.

Displaced Ukrainians

Russia’s war so far has displaced 14 million Ukrainians, according to the United Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

That includes 8 million Ukrainian refugees who have been recorded throughout Europe. Nearly 1 million people applied for international protection in the European Union last year, according to an Associated Press report.

Nearly 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Poland has seen the largest number of Ukrainian refugees — about 1.5 million, according to the United Nations.

By comparison, the U.S. has taken in 267,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the White House.

International support

The world is rallying behind Ukraine, with billions of dollars worth of aid and equipment pouring in.

The U.S. is contributing 47% of of the global commitment so far. The EU and its members have contributed 35%.

Congress also has approved more than $133 billion in aid so far. Of that, about $65 billion is tied up in American arms. The Pentagon on Friday pledged to speed-deliver those weapons.

“We do need to, as an international community, dig deeper and work harder, work faster to ensure that Ukraine gets the security assistance that it needs to be successful on the battlefield,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Abrams tanks are set to arrive later this year, and Germany’s Leopard 2s also plowed in Friday from Poland,

The support from the U.S. and allies is helping Ukraine hold the line and reclaim control of some of the cities seized by Russian forces.

As the war enters its second year, the Biden administration is pledging unwavering support.

“As long as it takes,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

On Friday, seven NATO supreme allied commanders called on allies to do “everything we can” to help Ukraine.

“If we give Ukraine what they need to win, Ukraine will win,” retired Gen. Philip Breedlove said.