KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation Now) — Tata Marharian, a paramedic with the Ukrainian Volunteer Medical Battalion, joined “Morning in America” to share her experience on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. She says her country is in dire need of support.

“We’re being bombed every day, brutally,” she said. “Children are in need of help and support. I’ve seen medics perform CPR on little bodies that are no longer breathing.”

The lawyer-turned-volunteer paramedic says her top priority is spreading awareness for what’s happening in her country.

Marharian says her hometown of Volnovakha, Ukraine is no longer recognizable, which she says has been “devastating to watch.”

“Many people are in need of help. Many people feel unsafe,” she said.

The number one misconception about the invasion is Russia’s motive, Marharian said.

“This is war. This invasion. People are dying. this isn’t a Russia special operation, wake up,” she said.