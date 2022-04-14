(NewsNation) — State Emergency Service of Ukraine say they have removed more than 54,000 landmine devices since the Russian invasion began.

Here is what we know:

The most concerning type of landmine uncovered is the POM-3 landmine.

Traditional landmines explode when the victims accidentally step on them, these don’t even need that.

They have a sensor on them that distinguishes between human and animal footprints.

The landmine then launches an explosive charge into the air that throws metal fragments within a 52-foot radius.

The POM-3 apparently even has a self-destruct function that destroys the mine after a certain amount of time, making them even more dangerous.

Ukrainian specialists said they have been removing about 6,000 explosives a day and that number will likely only grow.