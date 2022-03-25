KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation) — In addition to war crimes, Russia is now accused of forcibly taking thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. According to one Ukraine official, as many as 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken “hostage.”

As shelling intensifies, families have moved underground, living in subways below the eastern city of Kharkiv. Some have been there since the war started, only leaving to get fresh air to let their dog out.

Yet even underground the war isn’t far. Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the invasion with relentless shelling.

In the latest attack, Ukraine’s government said shelling on a group of people awaiting aid in Kharkiv killed six people on Thursday. It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.

About half of the city’s population of 1.4 million has left, and food and other essentials are dwindling for those who stay behind.

Mariupol city council believes that based on eyewitness reports “about 300” people died in the Russian attack on a theater being used in the city as a bomb shelter on March 16.

It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the death toll.

When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.

Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.

The city’s government also said Friday that the Kremlin’s main political party has opened a political office in a shopping mall on the outskirts of the besieged city.

According to the post on the city’s Telegram channel, the United Russia office is distributing promotional materials as well as mobile phone cards for an operator that functions in the nearby Russia-backed separatist regions.

Mariupol’s communication links have been all but severed since the siege began in early March. Cellphone, television and radio towers have been targeted in Russian airstrikes and artillery barrages.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced the country hopes to open a safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol in private vehicles on Friday.

Repeated attempts to arrange safe passage out of the southern port city, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.

Mariupol, which is normally home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power or running water.

Those who manage to leave Mariupol will find buses awaiting in the nearby city of Berdiansk which will take them to the city of Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said.

“We will do everything in our power so that buses filled with Mariupol residents reach Zaporizhzhia today,” Vereshchuk said.

A total of 3,343 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, a senior official said, fewer than the 4,554 who managed to escape the previous day.

A total of 2,717 people left Mariupol, Vereshchuk said in an online post on Thursday.

President Joe Biden announced a new deal meant to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy Friday. Top officials characterized the step as the start of a years-long initiative to further isolate Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses energy to “coerce and manipulate his neighbors” and uses the profits from its sale to “drive his war machine.”

Biden said the partnership, announced jointly with a top European Union official, will turn that dynamic on its head by reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as well as the continent’s demand for gas overall.

Under the plan, the U.S. and other nations will increase liquefied natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year. Even larger shipments would be delivered in the future.

At the same time, they will try to keep their climate goals on track by powering gas infrastructure with clean energy and reducing methane leaks that can worsen global warming.

Western leaders are concerned that Putin could use chemical or even nuclear weapons to regain momentum in the war.

However, on Friday, the Kremlin said U.S. talk of Russia possibly resorting to chemical weapons in Ukraine was a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, told a conference call with reporters that the military would submit proposals to Putin on how Russia should strengthen its defenses in response to NATO beefing up its eastern flank.

There was no official position on whether Russia would rebuild Ukrainian towns and cities such as Mariupol, Peskov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is facing total war declared by the West.

In a meeting on Friday, Lavrov said that “a real hybrid war, total war was declared on us.” He said the goal was “to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia on the whole.”

During the first month of what Russia describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the West imposed tough measures targeting Russia’s economy and financial system as well as Putin and Russian oligarchs.

Despite that, Lavrov said Russia was not isolated.

“We have many friends, allies, partners in the world, a huge number of associations in which Russia is working with countries of all continents, and we will continue to do so,” Lavrov said. He added that the vast majority of states won’t join the Western sanctions policy against Russia.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.