Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb, battle for Mariupol continues

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv early Tuesday, as Russian forces besieged other areas near the capital and Mariupol.

Explosions and gunfire shook Kyiv overnight. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to enclose and capture several suburban areas of the capital.

Russian forces also carried on with their siege of Mariupol after Ukraine refused demands to surrender. The assault has cut off Mariupol’s electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, forcing residents into a fight for survival.

Residents sheltered at home or underground under a 35-hour curfew imposed by city authorities that runs to Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Still, the Defense Ministry said Russian forces battling toward Kyiv were able to partially take other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which had been under attack almost since Russia’s military invaded almost a month ago.

U.S. and British officials say Kyiv remains Russia’s primary objective. The majority of Moscow’s forces remain miles from the center, but missiles and artillery have destroyed apartment buildings and a large shopping mall, killing eight people.

Russia’s invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations, with another 6.5 million displaced inside the country. The U.N. has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths while saying the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.

President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe later in the week to meet with allies, suggested Monday evening that worse may be still to come.

“Putin’s back is against the wall,” Biden said. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”

Biden also reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical weapons.

As Russian forces try to squeeze Kyiv, talks to end the fighting have continued but failed to bridge the gap between both two sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian television late Monday that he would be prepared to consider waiving any NATO bid by Ukraine, a key Russian demand, in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

Zelenskyy also suggested Kyiv would be open to future discussions on the status of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, and the regions of the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists.

He plans to speak to Italy’s lawmakers Tuesday and Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday, part of a series of addresses to foreign legislatures as he seeks to drum up support.

In all, more than 8,000 people fled to safer areas Monday through humanitarian corridors, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.