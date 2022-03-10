Ukraine, Russia expected to talk as war enters 3rd week

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian and Russian representatives are gearing up for another round of talks Thursday after Russia was accused of wounding at least 17 people in an attack on a children’s hospital.

The attack in Mariupol drew strong condemnations from countries around the world, but did not change the situation in Ukraine. NATO countries still won’t enact a no-fly zone, and the United States is still bearish on helping Ukraine receive warplanes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to take a more active role.

“A genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his daily late evening video address to the nation. Wearing his now traditional wartime army green, he said the West should strengthen the sanctions so Russia “no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide.”

The U.S. House passed a bill that would ban importing Russian oil Wednesday night, though President Joe Biden announced his administration was already taking that step. Oil companies like BP and Shell have also pledged to stop doing business in Russia.

But some experts are skeptical that can move the needle enough to make Russia reverse course. The European Union is also unlikely to follow the U.S.’s lead since they rely on Russia for nearly half of their natural gas supply.

Thursday’s discussions will happen in Antalya, Turkey. The two sides are expected to talk about the pair of nuclear power plants Russia has seized. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said the Russians could use them as potential weapons if they grew desperate enough, or at the very least blackmail Europe into easing their sanctions.

So far, talks have produced shaky cease-fires that Russia broke barely after they took effect. Russian negotiators have said they want Ukraine to formally pledge not to join NATO and concede Crimea and eastern regions of the country Putin has claimed are ethnically Russian.

Russia’s advance in Ukraine is slower than many expected but nonetheless progressing. They have the capital city of Kyiv nearly surrounded, although some are skeptical the Russians are competent enough to take the city and hold it.

“Trying to go block to block in an urban warfare, I just don’t see them being successful in that endeavor,” Ret. Gen. Richard Newton said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Especially with the supply chain issues they’ve got now.”

Russian aircraft bombed Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, while artillery fire continued pounding the suburbs of Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Hundreds of Ukrainians abandoned their homes near Kyiv. The Interior Ministry said about 700 people were evacuated from Vorzel and Irpin. People from three other Kyiv suburbs were unable to leave. Some who managed to get out said they hadn’t eaten in days.

Iuliia Bushinska, a Vorzel resident, said: “Occupiers came to our house and they were ready to shoot us.”

“They took away our house, our car, they took away our documents. So we need to start our life from the beginning. We survived things that I never experienced in my life,” Bushinska said.

In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said the number of casualties was still being determined.

“Oh, this is a hot night,” he said in a video address to city residents. “Russia understands that it is losing strategically, but we have to hold out.”

Not everyone is looking to leave. Maria Shuvalova, a lecturer at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, has stayed with her family near the capital. She told “NewsNation Prime” bomb sirens are becoming more normal to her.

“The main aim of Putin is to destabilize us and terrify us,” she said. “So right now our main aim is to stay strong and to keep working despite how hard it is.”