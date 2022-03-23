Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation) — Russian forces continue to seize key parts of Ukraine Wednesday as the invasion continues for a 28th day.

Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get needed food and other supplies into the hard-hit city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of blocking the aid convoy despite agreeing to the route ahead of time.

“We are trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror,” Zelenskyy said.

He says Mariupol is being “reduced to ashes” as an estimated that 100,000 civilians remain in the city. Before the war, 430,000 people lived in Mariupol.

At the same time, American intelligence says Russian ships in the sea of Azov are now joining in the bombardment of the city. The official said there were about seven Russian ships in that area, including a minesweeper and a couple of landing vessels.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden is headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit Thursday on Russia’s invasion and increasingly hostile stance toward the West, where NATO members and other European allies are strengthening their defenses.

Biden is traveling to Brussels and Poland, which has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. He is expected to seek continued unity among Western allies and to announce more sanctions on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to achieve all he wants in Ukraine. He insisted that the military operation was going “strictly in accordance with the plans and purposes that were established beforehand.”

Putin’s aims remain to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and to “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian center to a neutral country,” Peskov said.

In Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, continued shelling and gunfire shook the city early Wednesday, with plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts.

Heavy artillery fire was heard on Tuesday too from the northwest, where Russia has sought to enclose and capture several suburbs. Ukraine’s defense ministry said its forces partially lost three suburbs in that area, but recaptured another, Makariv, west of Kyiv.

Russian forces also bombed and destroyed a bridge in the encircled northern city of Chernihiv that crossed the Desna River and connected the city to Kyiv, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said Wednesday. Deliveries of humanitarian aid and evacuations of civilians went through that bridge. Local authorities have warned of a humanitarian disaster in the city, with no water or electricity.

Still, Ukrainians are continuing to fight.

“We have seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offensive now,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He says that was particularly true in southern Ukraine, including near Kherson, where, “They have tried to regain territory.”

The U.S. estimates Russia has lost a bit more than 10% of the overall combat capability it had at the start of the fight, including troops, tanks and other materiel. Western officials say Russian forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, leaving some soldiers suffering from frostbite.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population, according to the United Nations. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died.

Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw progress “coming into view on several key issues,” and that the gains are enough to end hostilities now. He gave no details.

However, he said that there were no signs Moscow was ready to compromise.

Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. The siege has cut the city off from the sea and allowed Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea.

In their last update on March 15, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died in the siege. Accounts from the city suggest the true toll is much higher, with bodies lying uncollected. Airstrikes over the past week destroyed a theater and an art school where many civilians were taking shelter.