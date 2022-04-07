(NewsNation) — As the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, the country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked NATO for more military might to face the coming offensive from Russia.

“My agenda is very simple,” Kuleba said. “It only has three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons and weapons.”

This comment came as Russia appears to be deploying advanced land mines that can kill or maim civilians.

These POM-3 land mines can be dropped from the sky and bury themselves, triggered to explode by the vibrations of someone just walking nearby.

U.S. officials are saying Russia has launched hypersonic missiles into Ukraine, meaning the war that started with low technology and aging equipment could be turning higher-tech. And there are also reports that Germany intercepted communications of Russian soldiers talking about indiscriminately killing civilians, as the Russians weren’t using encrypted radios.

“We’re looking across the board right now, not only at what we’ve provided and continue to provide, but whether there are additional systems that would make a difference,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

To counter Russia, the U.S. has pumped more money and specialized weapons into the country, giving $400 million in the last week alone in weapons shipments, such as Javelin missiles and suicide drones, along with training for Ukrainians on how to use them.

Still, the advanced weapons aren’t replacing the old tech. Ukraine fighters are still using aging but effective landmines.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine’s land mines are very effective.

“That’s one of the reasons why you see column after column of Russian vehicles that are destroyed,” he said.