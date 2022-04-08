(NewsNation) — Outnumbered by Russian forces, some predicted Ukraine would easily surrender after being invaded. However, the Ukrainians have held their own and fought back under the direction of the “Iron General.”

Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyy keeps a low profile. Many say he is behind the brains, execution and strategies that has put Russian forces on retreat in some parts of the country.

Retired Master Sergeant from the California National Guard Paul Wade says the group has had a close working relationship with the Ukraine military and the Ukraine National Guard since 1993. The program was based on an American suggestion to NATO and had many objectives, including helping the nations become more interoperable with NATO forces, helping the partners become more transparent in military affairs and helping the nations know how a military works in a democracy.

“It’s a way to friendships, relationships, mentorship, share knowledge. As we got further into the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, that became even more prominent, but for the most part, it’s a chance just to share capabilities and knowledge for the worst-case scenarios,” Wade said.

Wade says he isn’t surprised to see the Ukrainians passionately fighting against the Russians.

“If you attack a country, you should expect that country to be extremely resilient because they know their streets, they know their buildings, they know where best to fight,” he said.

He believes one of the most important things leadership can do is let those fighting know they are supported both politically and militarily.

“You need a [U.S. Gen. Norman] Schwarzkopf or you need a [U.S. Gen. Colin] Powell” type of leader to give soldiers that confidence, Wade said.