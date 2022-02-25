Ukrainian border guards greet ultimatum with brave profanity

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, The Russian navy’s amphibious assault ship Kaliningrad sails into the Sevastopol harbor in Crimea. The Russian navy has sent six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea as part of a buildup of forces near Ukraine that stoked Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(The Hill) — Border guards on Ukraine’s Snake Island on Thursday delivered a defiant message to a Russian warship demanding they surrender or be attacked.

The guards’ response to the request: “Russian warship. Go f— yourself.”

Video of the encounter has gone viral on social media after it was shared by a Ukrainian news outlet. A Ukrainian official confirmed its authenticity to The Washington Post.

In video of the incident, the approaching ship can be heard warning the border guards.

“I am a Russian warship,” the person said in a call to the island. “I ask you to lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

After a brief discussion among the guards, they responded to the ship.

The 13 guards were reportedly killed after Russia then opened fire on the island.

Dozens of troops were killed on the first day of Russia’s military assault on Ukraine.

Attention is now on the capital city of Kyiv as Russian forces close in on the populated area.