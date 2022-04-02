(NewsNation) — Ukrainian forces have recaptured the city of Brovary, which is 12 miles east of the capital Kyiv, its mayor said Friday evening during a televised address.

Residents had already returned to the city, and shops and businesses are returning, the mayor said, adding that Ukraine forces will begin working to clear the region of remaining Russian soldiers and military hardware, possibly from mines.

Earlier in the day, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that satellite towns northwest of Kyiv were being targeted after Ukrainian fighters pushed back Russian troops.

Weeks after the Russian forces first invaded Ukraine in February, many cities in the smaller country are besieged by troops, but Ukrainian forces have continued fighting back. Russia has claimed it is scaling back the war, but these claims have been met with skepticism.

Klitschko said despite Russia’s promises, the bombardment of satellite towns near the Ukrainian border is ongoing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, he said, warning residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines.

“They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said Friday.

There were three casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea. Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.

A reported attack on a Russian fuel depot injured two, an act which the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council denied the country was responsible for.

The total number of deaths in Ukraine has been hard to pin down, with the United Nations saying it has been undercounted. The death toll stemming from a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues. Ukrainian officials said the latest number of fatalities is 33, with 34 wounded.

With attacks ongoing in Ukraine, the U.S. Defense Department is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

This gear includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday. In total, the Pentagon says that they provided about $2.3 billion in aid to Ukraine since the Biden administration took office, and well over a billion dollars since the invasion began.

Along with the support being given to the country, Western nations are also aiming to help Ukraine in the war by putting sanctions on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s top space official Dmitry Rogozin says the future of the International Space Station “hangs in the balance” after the United States, the European Union and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for the lifting of these sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.