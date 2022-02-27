Ukrainian forces searching for ‘Russian saboteurs’

(NewsNationNow) — The city of Kyiv is under a very strict curfew while Ukrainian forces are searching for “Russian Sabateurs” in the streets.

Buildings and businesses are all closed and people are told to remain inside, as anyone could be considered a target by Ukrainian security patrols, according to Joe Federman, a bureau chief with the Associated Press.

“We have seen nightly curfews the past few nights where they have sort of recommended that people stay indoors, as a safety precaution. Now, this is more of a security measure.”

The curfew is said to be in effect for about 36 hours.

After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Saturday. City officials warned of street fighting, and residents were preparing for a third night of assaults.

President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could boil over into nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The Russian leader is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Amid the mounting tensions, Western nations said they would buy and deliver weapons for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles for shooting down helicopters and other aircraft, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office announced plans for a meeting with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the meeting would take place, nor what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in those potential talks on the border or, more broadly, in its war in Ukraine.