Ukrainian girl sings Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ in bomb shelter

(NewsNation) — A little girl singing “Let it Go” while inside a Kyiv bomb shelter has captured the hearts of people around the world.

The viral clip of her singing, shared by journalist Anita Jain, even gave the writers of “Frozen,” and Elsa herself, chills.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice, My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!” Kristen Anderson Lopez, a co-writer of the song “Let It Go” tweeted.

Broadway star Idina Menzel, who sang “Let It Go” in the animated movie, also responded to the video by saying, “We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛”

Marta Smekhova, who originally filmed and posted the video March 3, said she received permission from the girl’s mother.

“Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light,” the original poster said. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears,” Marta Smekhova wrote on Facebook.

The U.S. Sun reported Monday that the little girl safely made it to Poland after spending six days in the bunker.